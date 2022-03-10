DAX Retreats Ahead Of ECB Meeting

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened lower on Thursday, after having seen strong gains in the previous session on hopes of some headway in Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Turkey today and analysts say there is room for compromise.

Investors also await the European Central Bank's policy decision, which could highlight the impact of the conflict on the euro zone economy.

The benchmark DAX tumbled 253 points, or 1.8 percent, to 13,594 after climbing as much as 7.9 percent the previous day.

Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG lost 3.6 percent. The company reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders surged to 70 million euros from last year's 20 million euros.

Reinsurance company Hannover Re was down 3.8 percent despite confirming its 2022 outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.