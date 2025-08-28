DAX Retreats After Firm Start, Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - After opening on a strong note thanks to easing AI slowdown fears after Nvidia's impressive results, the German market retreated and slipped into negative territory on Thursday. Despite paring some early gains, auto stocks remain fairly well up in positive territory.

The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 24,203.50 earlier, was down 21.00 points or 0.09% at 24,032.51 a little while ago.

Porsche is rising nearly 2%. Siemens, Brenntag, Mercedes-Benz, Beiersdorf, Daimler Truck Holding, BMW and Sartorius are gaining 1 to 1.7%.

Automotive supplier Continental is up 1.5% after announcing the sale of its ContiTech business area Original Equipment Solutions to Regent.

Infineon Technologies is advancing nearly 1%. Porsche Automobil Holding, BASF, Volkswagen and Adidas are up with modest gains.

Shares of electrolysis specialist Thyssenkrupp Nucera jumped nearly 3% after Australia's Progressive Green Solutions selected it as the preferred supplier of 1.4 GW electrolyzers for the Mid-West Green Iron project.

E.ON is down by about 2.4%. Qiagen is down 2.1%, while Vonovia, RWE and Siemens Energy are lower by 1.6%, 1.4% and 1.25%, respectively.

Deutsche Telekom, Bayer, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall and Fresenius are down 0.6 to 1%.

A report from the European Commission showed the economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area edged down 0.5 points to 95.2 in August, due to lower confidence in services, construction and consumer activity.

The Euro Area consumer confidence indicator eased by 0.8 points to -15.5 in August 2025, the lowest in four months, from -14.7 in July, in line with preliminary estimates.

A report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Europe's new car sales rebounded in July on strong demand for battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Car registrations in the European Union advanced 7.4% year-on-year in July, offsetting June's 7.3% decrease.

Data showed an annual rise of 39.1% for battery-electric and 14.3% for hybrid-electric cars sales, while plug-in-hybrid electric recorded its fifth consecutive month of continuous strong growth with a 56.9% increase.

Among largest economies, overall demand in cars in Germany grew 11.1%. Similarly, Spain reported a robust growth of 17.1%. Meanwhile, France registered a 7.7% decrease and Italy logged a 5.1% drop in registrations.

