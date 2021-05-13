Markets

DAX Resumes Slide On Inflation Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as overnight data showing a sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices triggered concerns over whether the Federal Reserve will be forced to change its policy stance.

It is feared that an increase in inflationary pressure could derail economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors now await U.S. producer price data and weekly jobless claims figures, due later in the day for further insights into economic recovery and the inflation outlook.

The benchmark DAX fell 314 points, or 2.1 percent, to 14,835 after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen tumbled 3-4 percent while lender Deutsche Bank lost 2.8 percent.

Tech stocks extended recent declines, with Infineon Technologies losing nearly 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular