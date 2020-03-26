DAX Resumes Slide As Virus Worries Persist

(RTTNews) - German stocks resumed their decline on Thursday as a historic $2 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus deal failed to offset worries about a looming recession caused by the coronavirus spread. As deaths mount in the U.S. and Europe, there are more than 472,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

Meanwhile, German consumer confidence is set to decline sharply to the lowest in more than a decade in April as the increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases and the accompanying measures made consumers to take cautious approach, survey data from market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell to 2.7 from 8.3 in March. The score was forecast to fall moderately to 7.7 from March's initially estimated value of 9.8. During the financial and economic crisis, the consumer climate index was at 2.6 points.

The benchmark DAX dropped 235 points, or 2.38 percent, to 9.638 after rising 1.8 percent the previous day.

Kuka AG, a manufacturer of industrial robots and solutions for factory automation, fell 2.4 percent after reporting its fiscal 2019 results.

Fraport rallied 2.2 percent. The company said it has proposed to the Annual General Meeting to carry forward net profits of the financial year 2019 entirely into revenue reserves, citing the recent developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drillisch climbed 2.7 percent. The telecommunication service provider expects revenue and earnings for fiscal year 2020 to be roughly on a par with the level of the previous year.

United Internet gained 3 percent even as its operating EBIT for fiscal year 2019 declined to 791.7 million euros from the previous year's 811.0 million euros.

SMA Solar surged 11 percent after narrowing its FY19 loss.

