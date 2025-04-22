DAX Recovers After Early Setback, Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Tuesday, with investors, back to trading after a long Easter break, making cautious moves amid lingering concerns about trade tensions due to the U.S. government's trade policy.

The standoff between the U.S. President and the Federal Reserve Chair also appears to be weighing on investor sentiment.

The benchmark DAX, which had dropped to 21,067.50 earlier in the session, losing nearly 140 points, was down 26.52 points or 0.13% at 21,179.34 a little while ago.

Rheinmetall is declining nearly 4%. SAP is down by about 3% ahead of earnings updates. Siemens Energy is down 2.5%, while Infineon Technologies, Beiersdorf and Daimler Truck Holding are down 1 to 1.5%. MTU Aero Engines, Fresenius Medical Care and Siemens are modestly lower.

Commerzbank is gaining 2.7%. Bayer, Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil Holding, Allianz, Vonovia, Deutsche Bank, Munich RE and Hannover Rueck are gaining 1.4 to 2.3%.

Zalando, E.ON., Deutsche Boerse, Adidas, Continental, Fresenius, BASF and Mercedes-Benz are also notably higher.

