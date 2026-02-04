DAX Recovers After Early Setback; Brenntag, Symrise Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors assessing the latest sect of economic data from the region, and earnings updates, while awaiting the monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Both BoE and the ECB are expected to hold their interest rates unchanged. The focus will be on their post meeting statements for clue about future policy moves.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 24,616.91 after climbing to 24,885.54 in early trades, was down 11.80 points or 0.05% at 24,763.55 a little while ago.

Heidelberg Materials tumbled nearly 6.5%. Scout24 eased by about 4% and Deutsche Bank shed 3.2%. Siemens (down 4%), SAP (down 2.5%) and Infineon Technologies (down 2%) also declined sharply. Infineon said it would ramp up spending on its technology for data centers to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence solutions.

Brenntag moved up 6.3%. Symrise surged nearly 5%, and BASF climbed 4.4%. Deutsche Telekom gained 3.7% and Continental moved up 3.2%.

Zalando gained about 3% and MTU Aero Engines climbed 2.7%, while Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, Hannover Rueck, Mercedes Benz, Munich RE, BMW and Adidas gained 2%-2.5%.

Vonovia, Daimler Truck Holding, Porsche Automobil Holding, Deutsche Boerse, Volkswagen, Henke, Siemens Healthineers and Fresenius advanced 1%-1.8%.

The HCOB Germany Composite PMI increased to 52.1 in January 2026 from 51.3 in December, but remained slightly below a preliminary estimate of 52.5, data from S&P Global showed.

Flash estimate from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation softened in January, with the haromoized index of consumer prices rising 1.7% on a yearly basis, following a 2% increase in December. The rate came in line with expectations.

Month-on-month, the HICP was down 0.5 % in January.

