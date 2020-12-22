DAX Rebounds On US Stimulus Aid

(RTTNews) - German stocks rebounded on Tuesday after the United States passed a long-awaited stimulus package that would send billions of dollars to American households and businesses grappling with the economic and health toll of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald trump is soon expected to sign it into law.

The benchmark DAX jumped 164 points, or 1.2 percent, to 13,410 after plunging as much as 2.8 percent the previous day.

CompuGroup Medical climbed 1.3 percent. The company said it has successfully completed acquisition of eMDs for $240 million or 203 million euros.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA soared 8 percent after confirming full-year forecast for 2020-21.

In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to fall in January due to the severe lockdown measures introduced to withstand the second wave of Covid-19 infections, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to -7.3 in January from -6.8 in December. The score was forecast to drop to -8.8.

"Currently, the savings indicator is primarily responsible for the third decline in a row in the consumer climate," Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert said. "With the hard lockdown and the closing of most stores, the consumer climate has to cope with another setback."

