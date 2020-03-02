DAX Rebounds On Policy Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Monday as weak China data helped spur bets that major central banks will step in to counter the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to join other global central banks in cutting interest rates aggressively in response to the coronavirus scare, Goldman Sachs economists said Sunday.

The Bank of Japan signaled today that it will make every effort to ensure stability in financial markets roiled by the coronavirus outbreak.

British health authorities on Sunday confirmed 12 more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the country's overall tally to 35. In Italy, the worst-hit in Europe, the death toll rose to 34.

The benchmark DAX was up 152 points, or 1.25 percent, at 12,040 in early trade after plummeting as much as 3.9 percent on Friday.

MorphoSys AG shares jumped over 2 percent. The U.S. FDA has accepted filing of the company's Biologics License Application and granted priority review for its investigational anti-CD19 antibody, tafasitamab.

Defense contractor Rheinmetall AG gained more than 1 percent as it posted record sales and operating profit in 2019.

Cloud and ICT provider QSC surged 12 percent after unveiling its fiscal 2019 results.

In economic releases, Eurozone manufacturing activity contracted only marginally and at the slowest pace for the past year in February, final survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.2 in February from 47.9 in January. This was slightly above the flash score of 49.1.

Germany's manufacturing sector moved closer to stabilization in February, despite supply chain disruption. The PMI rose to a 13-month high of 48.0 from January's reading of 45.3.

