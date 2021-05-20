DAX Rebounds From Selloff

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday despite worries about a looming rise in inflation and the prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the United States.

The benchmark DAX rose 72 points, or half a percent, to 15,185, after having fallen as much as 1.8 percent the previous day as separate reports showed rising inflation in the U.K., euro zone and Canada.

CTS Eventim EVD shares slumped 5.7 percent after the ticketing service reported an 89 percent drop in first-quarter revenue.

Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom gained 1 percent after raising its annual profit growth outlook.

Lufthansa shares were down about 1 percent. The airline said it would suspend future coupon payments for the hybrid bond issued in 2015 (maturing in 2075) for the duration of the government stabilization measures.

In economic releases, German producer prices increased 5.2 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.7 percent rise seen in March, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 5.1 percent.

This was the biggest growth since August 2011, when prices rose similarly after the financial and economic crisis.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation eased slightly to 0.8 percent, in line with expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.