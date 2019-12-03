DAX Rebounds From Selloff

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Tuesday after suffering steep losses the previous day amid fresh global trade tensions after the Trump administration announced plans to reinstate tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina and proposed retaliatory tariffs against France for its new digital services tax.

Investors ignored the prospect of early elections or a minority government in Germany after left-wing leaders threatened to lead party out of alliance with Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.

The benchmark DAX was up 89 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,052 after plunging as much as 2.1 percent the previous day.

Trade-sensitive automakers were trading mixed while banks Commerbank and Deutsche Bank were subdued.

Allianz, Deutsche Post, Infineon Technologies, Linde, RWE and Wirecard rose 1-2 percent.

Elsewhere, Asian markets fell broadly on fresh concerns about global trade while U.S. stock futures nudged higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.