DAX Rebounds Ahead Of ECB Decision

(RTTNews) - German stocks rebounded Thursday from the previous day's tumble, even as underlying sentiment remained cautious after Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. all reported record coronavirus numbers.

Key focus is on the European Central Bank meeting later today, with investors looking for a dovish statement and hints at more asset purchases.

The benchmark DAX rose 58 points, or half a percent, to 11,614 after plunging as much as 4.2 percent on Wednesday.

Volkswagen rose about 1 percent after the automaker returned to a profit in the third quarter.

Aixtron, a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, slumped 15 percent after its net income for the first nine months of 2020 dropped to 9.6 million euros from the prior year's level of 20.2 million euros.

MTU Aero Engines gained 0.7 percent. The aircraft engine manufacturer said its revenue for the year will be at the upper end of the range forecast to date.

Healthcare company Fresenius advanced 2.8 percent after affirming its FY20 outlook.

Deutsche Boerse fell over 1 percent. The exchange operator confirmed its profit guidance for the year after reporting lower profit for its third-quarter.

In economic releases, Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, labor force survey results from Destatis showed.

The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in September. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased by 54,000 or 2.5 percent from the previous month to 1.97 million.

