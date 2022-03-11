DAX Rebounds After Selloff

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Friday after a selloff in the previous session following ECB's hawkish surprise, as soaring inflation outweighs concerns about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark DAX rose 58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,500 after losing 2.9 percent the previous day.

Lanxess AG shares advanced 2.7 percent. The specialty chemicals company reported a decline in earnings for the full year while sales improved from last year.

Fraport AG shares were up 1.2 percent. Frankfurt Airport said it welcomed some 2.1 million passengers in February 2022, an increase of 211.3 percent from a year ago. Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rose around half a percent each while automakers BMW and Volkswagen climbed 1-2 percent.

