DAX Rallies With Eye On Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened sharply higher on Monday following Friday's rebound on Wall Street, led by technology stocks.

U.S. index futures were mixed ahead of earnings due from the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Meta Platforms and Qualcomm.

After U.S. wage growth figures came in lower than expected, investors now looked forward to the U.K. and European central bank meetings due this week for more clues on the outlook for monetary policy tightening.

The benchmark DAX climbed 215 points, or 1.4 percent, to 15,534 after declining 1.3 percent on Friday.

Technology stocks rebounded, with Infineon Technologies rallying 3.6 percent.

Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank down 0.6 percent while Deutsche Bank advanced 2.3 percent.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all were up around 1 percent.

