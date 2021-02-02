Markets

DAX Rallies On Vaccine Optimism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, with sentiment boosted by hopes for more U.S. stimulus and signs of steadily progressing Covid-19 vaccination programs.

The benchmark DAX jumped 142 points, or 1 percent, to 13,763 after gaining 1.4 percent the previous day.

Chemicals company Wacker Chemie advanced 1.3 percent after it swung to profit in 2020.

Fresenius Medical Care slumped 12.5 percent after the world's No.1 kidney dialysis firm warned that profit will shrink this year.

Fresenius SE, the company that owns a third of Fresenius Medical, lost 6 percent despite achieving its sales and net income guidance for 2020.

Siemens Energy fell over 1 percent. The energy technology firm announced that it plans to shed 7,800 jobs worldwide by 2025 as part of a drive to cut costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular