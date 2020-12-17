DAX Rallies On Stimulus Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Thursday after European Union lawmakers approved the bloc's 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) stimulus package and the Federal Reserve reiterated its commitment to supporting the nation's economic recovery through accommodative monetary policy.

On the Covid-19 front, Germany, France, Italy and five other European states said they will coordinate the start of their vaccination campaigns, once the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is approved by the European medicines Agency in the last week of December.

Investors looked forward to the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England later in the day for further direction.

Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank maintained its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent, as expected.

The benchmark DAX jumped 1.1 percent 13,709, after rallying 1.5 percent on Wednesday. Evotec SE climbed 3.4 percent. The drug discovery alliance and development partnership company said it has achieved key milestones in its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) on targeted protein degradation.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent.

Industry data showed that Europe's new car registrations logged a double-digit decline in November as several European governments introduced new measures to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New car sales decreased 12 percent year-on-year in November after easing 7.8 percent in October.

