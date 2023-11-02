News & Insights

DAX Rallies On Optimism Fed Is Done With Rate Hikes

November 02, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and hinted at halting further interest rate hikes.

The benchmark DAX was up 85 points, or 1.2 percent, at 7,018 after gaining 0.8 percent the previous day.

Online fashion retailer Zalando rose 1.1 percent after narrowing its Q3 net loss. Fresenius Medical Care rose about half a percent after raising its FY operating income outlook. Hugo Boss jumped 4 percent. The fashion house confirmed its FY23 outlook after delivering Q3 sales in line with expectations.

Airline Lufthansa surged 6.4 percent after reporting higher Q3 profit and confirming the outlook for FY23 and FY24.

Klockner added 1.5 percent. The steel and metal distributing company said its U.S. subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corp has agreed to acquire Industrial Manufacturing Services for an undisclosed amount.

