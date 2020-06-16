DAX Rallies On Fed Stimulus

(RTTNews) - German stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve announced it will buy individual corporate bonds, in yet another sign that it is doing everything it can to help support markets.

Meanwhile, mainland China reported 40 new confirmed coronavirus cases for June 15, down from 49 a day earlier, helping ease virus resurgence fears.

The benchmark DAX jumped 295 points, or 2.48 percent, to 12,206 after losing 0.3 percent the previous day.

Shares of TUI Group soared 8 percent after the tour operator announced its plans to partially restart its Summer 2020 program with easing of travel restrictions in Europe.

Deutsche Telekom shares rose over 2 percent after SoftBank Group Corp. said it would explore potential transactions of T-Mobile US Inc. shares.

Deutsche Lufthansa climbed 3.7 percent. The airline operator said it is seeking to reach agreements with the representatives of the trade unions by June 22 to cut 22,000 full-time jobs.

Online fashion retailer Zalando slumped 5 percent after a stake sale by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik AB.

