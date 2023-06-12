DAX Rallies On Fed Pause Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Monday amid expectations of a pause from the U.S. Federal Reserve when it announces its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Investors also await monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan this week.

The benchmark DAX was up 159 points, or 1 percent, at 16,109 after losing 0.3 percent on Friday.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank up nearly 2 percent and Deutsche Bank gaining over 1 percent as Euro zone short-dated government bond yields hovered around their recent highs.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were up 1-2 percent.

Sportswear maker Adidas jumped 5.2 percent after Bernstein raised its rating on the stock to "outperform".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.