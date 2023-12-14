DAX Rallies On Dovish Fed

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Thursday as investors welcomed dovish signals from the Federal Reserve and awaited interest-rate announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The benchmark DAX was up 225 points, or 1.3 percent, at 16,991 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Bayer rose over 2 percent after it announced a collaboration with Iktos to expand the use of AI in the discovery and development of new sustainable crop protection products.

Evotec jumped 6.2 percent. The life science company partnered with Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, one of the largest university hospitals in Europe, to create a molecular patient database for ANCA-associated vasculitis.

MorphoSys tumbled 3.2 percent. The biotech company said that it is raising its current share capital to 37.655 million euros from 34.231 million euros.

New shares numbering 3,423,194 have been placed with institutional investors at 30 euros per share by way of an accelerated book building, for gross proceeds of around 102.7 million euros.

