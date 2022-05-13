DAX Rallies On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Friday as bargain hunters scooped up shares of battered companies that are still trading cheaply to expected earnings.

Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar, with Russia threatening retaliation against Finland after Finnish leaders said the northern European nation must apply to join NATO "without delay."

Also, pressure on Europe to secure alternative gas supplies increased after Moscow imposed sanctions on more than 30 EU, US and Singaporean energy companies.

The benchmark DAX rallied 183 points, or 1.3 percent, to 13,923 after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Deutsche Telekom AG rose about 1 percent after it reported quarterly core profit and revenue above market estimates.

Real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop added 1.5 percent after its first quarter funds from operations adjusted for measurements and special effects rose 39 percent from last year.

