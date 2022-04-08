DAX Rallies Led By Cyclicals

Markets

(RTTNews) - German stocks were sharply higher on Friday as investors took in stride a new round of sanctions against Russia, the prospect of tighter monetary policy and China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

The benchmark DAX jumped 230 points, or 1.6 percent, to 14,309 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Cyclicals, which require accelerating GDP to flourish, were back in favor.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank climbed around 4 percent each while automaker BMW and Volkswagen rallied 2-3 percent.

Klöckner & Co SE, a steel and metal company, soared 6.7 percent. The company reported a considerably stronger operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects in the first quarter of 2022 than originally expected.

