Markets

DAX Rallies Led By Banks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Tuesday, the U.S. dollar weakened, and Eurozone yields fell as focus shifted to a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve that gets underway later today.

It is widely believed that Fed might signal a slowdown of its tightening path after delivering a 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday.

Doubts remain, however, about whether the Fed will soften hits hawkish stance amid many risks surrounding the inflation outlook.

The benchmark DAX jumped 135 points, or 1 percent, to 13,389 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Economy-sensitive stocks were moving higher, with lenders Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rising around 2 percent each.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were up around 1 percent each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular