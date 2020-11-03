Markets

DAX Rallies As The US Votes

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - German stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday as Americans vote in one of the most divisive presidential elections in decades.

Joe Biden holds a lead in national polling over President Donald Trump, but polling averages are tighter in swing states.

The benchmark DAX climbed nearly 200 points, or 1.7 percent, to 11,985 after rallying 2 percent the previous day.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were up 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Hugo Boss climbed 3.6 percent after the fashion house said it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China.

Engineering company Manz plunged 5 percent after cutting its full-year revenue outlook.

Pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer dropped 1 percent after its third-quarter earnings and sales missed estimates.

Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries advanced 2.4 percent. The company said it expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 1.8 billion - 2.0 billion euros for the full year 2020, compared to prior guidance range of 1.7 billion - 2.1 billion euros.

