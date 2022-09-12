Markets

DAX Rallies As Global Market Sentiment Improves

(RTTNews) - The German stock market benchmark DAX gained more than 1 percent amidst a positive market sentiment worldwide, triggered by rising expectations of a fall in the U.S. CPI readings, due Tuesday.

The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 13,306.11, up 1.66 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 13,153.35 and 13,321.31.

Brenntag is the biggest gainer with a 5.4 percent rally. Zalando and Daimler Truck Holding have both gained more than 4 percent.

Hello Fresh and Qiagen have both declined more than 1 percent. Deutsche Telekom is down around 0.88 percent.

Allianz is the is the most active scrip with a turnover of 0.5 million euros. The stock has gained close to 3 percent on Monday.

The EUR/USD pair is at 1.0137, gaining almost 1 percent overnight amidst the US Dollar Index weakening 0.71 percent to 108.23.

The ten-year bond yield has decreased 1.35 percent to 1.68 percent versus 1.7030 percent on Friday.

