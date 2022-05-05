Markets

DAX Rallies As Fed Rules Out Bigger Rate Hikes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Thursday and bond yields dipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck less hawkish tone than some investors had feared.

Investors ignored data showing that Germany's factory orders declined more-than-expected in March, reflecting the impact of the war in Ukraine on industrial activity.

Factory orders posted a monthly fall of 4.7 percent in March, Destatis said. This was faster than February's 0.8 percent decrease and the 1.1 percent decline expected by economists.

The benchmark DAX jumped 236 points, or 1.7 percent, to 14,207 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Biopharmaceutical firm MorphoSys AG surged 4.4 percent despite posting a Q1 loss.

Automaker BMW rose 1.2 percent after backing its FY22 outlook.

Airline Deutsche Lufthansa advanced 1.4 percent after narrowing its Q1 loss.

Zalando fell 1.7 percent after the e-commerce firm posted a drop in Q1 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular