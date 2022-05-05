DAX Rallies As Fed Rules Out Bigger Rate Hikes

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Thursday and bond yields dipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck less hawkish tone than some investors had feared.

Investors ignored data showing that Germany's factory orders declined more-than-expected in March, reflecting the impact of the war in Ukraine on industrial activity.

Factory orders posted a monthly fall of 4.7 percent in March, Destatis said. This was faster than February's 0.8 percent decrease and the 1.1 percent decline expected by economists.

The benchmark DAX jumped 236 points, or 1.7 percent, to 14,207 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Biopharmaceutical firm MorphoSys AG surged 4.4 percent despite posting a Q1 loss.

Automaker BMW rose 1.2 percent after backing its FY22 outlook.

Airline Deutsche Lufthansa advanced 1.4 percent after narrowing its Q1 loss.

Zalando fell 1.7 percent after the e-commerce firm posted a drop in Q1 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.