DAX Rallies Ahead Of New Russia-Ukraine Talks

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine.

A new round of talks between the countries will be held today via video link as Moscow's invading forces maintain their devastating assaults across the former Soviet state.

The benchmark DAX jumped 267 points, or 2 percent, to 13,895 after rallying 1.4 percent in the previous session.

DEUTZ soared 6.5 percent. The internal combustion engine manufacturer increased its revenue by almost 25 percent in fiscal 2021 and improved EBIT margin before exceptional items by around 8 percentage points to 2.3 percent.

Automakers surged the most, with Volkswagen rising over 6 percent after the company doubled its operating profit.

