DAX Rallies Ahead Of Lagarde Speech

February 02, 2023 — 03:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks rallied on Thursday, as investors reacted to dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and awaited interest-rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the day.

Both central banks are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and ECB President Lagarde's press conference will be the key driver for markets.

The benchmark DAX climbed 203 points, or 1.3 percent, to 15,384 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.

Lender Deutsche Bank slumped 5 percent after its pre-tax profit came in below expectations.

Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon jumped 5 percent after posting higher profit and revenue for its first quarter. Medical device maker Siemens Healthineers gained 4.4 percent after confirming its guidance full-year revenue growth.

