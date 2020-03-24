DAX Rallies After Fed Stimulus

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as a fresh round of monetary and fiscal stimulus provided some respite on looming recession risks.

The Federal Reserve's unlimited quantitative easing and aggressive asset-buying from the Bank of Japan prompted traders to return to risk assets.

Meanwhile, the head of Germany's public health institute said the upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases was levelling off.

Investors shrugged off survey data from IHS Markit showing that Germany's private sector logged its biggest contraction since 2009.

The composite output index plunged to 37.2 in March from 50.7 in February. This was the lowest score since February 2009 and also below economists' forecast of 40.6.

The sharp drop in activity was driven by the service sector, where businesses highlighted the impact of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, or covid-19.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a record-low 34.5 from 52.5 a month ago. The expected reading was 42.3.

The benchmark DAX surged as much as 425 points, or 4.8 percent, to 9,162 after declining 2.1 percent on Monday.

RATIONAL AG shares rose over 1 percent despite the company withdrawing its FY20 guidance.

Nordex Group soared 17 percent. The company that designs, sells and manufactures wind turbines said it anticipates consolidated sales of 4.2 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros for the current financial year in which sales in the second half of the year will exceed those of the first half.

Hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum gained over 2 percent. The company reported that its fiscal 2019 net consolidated profit declined to 44.5 million euros from last year's 51.2 million euros.

Axel Springer fell about 1 percent after withdrawing its previous forecast for the 2020 financial year, citing the likely effects of the Coronavirus crisis.

