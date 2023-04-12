DAX Price Forecast: Sees Modest Gain After US Inflation Data, Concerns about Global Growth Linger

Highlights

Markets react to US inflation data

Real estate stocks lead, tech and travel stocks fall

IMF warns of potential financial vulnerabilities

The major European stock markets saw a slight increase on Wednesday as investors analyzed crucial inflation data from the United States.

The German DAX Index settled at 15703.60, representing a 0.31% gain. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index also saw an increase of 0.11%, but it reduced its previous gains. The blue-chip STOXX 50 index, comprising high-quality mega-cap stocks, reached its highest peak in 22 years.

Markets Reacts to Inflation Data, Falters after Initial Boost

Investors believed that the Federal Reserve might pause its rate hikes due to the evidence of reduced inflation in the U.S, which led to higher prices immediately after the release of the U.S. consumer inflation report on Wednesday. However, the market later retreated from its peak, resulting in only marginal gains for the day.

Real Estate Stocks Lead, LVMH and AB Volvo Report Record Profits, Merck Plummets

On Wednesday, media and industrial sectors gained 0.75%, while travel and leisure fell 1.9% and tech stocks lost 0.88%. Real estate stocks led with 1.1% gains, while healthcare and utilities contributed to the blue-chip STOXX 50. Luxury group LVMH, AB Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz Group reported gains, but Germany’s Merck dropped 7.4% as the U.S. health regulator halted the initiation of new patients on its evobrutinib drug.

US Inflation Rises Less Than Forecast in March

In March, U.S. inflation increased by 0.1% monthly and 5% annually, falling short of a Dow Jones forecast. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.4% and 5.6% on an annual basis. According to a U.S. Labor Department report, the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.1% last month, following a 0.4% increase in February. However, the core CPI showed a year-on-year gain of 5.6% last month, up from 5.5% in February.

Global Markets Rally on Lower US Inflation Data, but Fed Rate Hike Still Likely in May

Lower-than-expected US inflation data fueled aglobal marketrally, but the Federal Reserve is likely to proceed with a 25 basis point rate increase in May. Core prices increased slightly, suggesting any May hike may not be the last in the cycle. Market reaction indicates possible cuts later this year, but this may be premature. The core CPI suggests it is probably too soon to end the Fed’s hiking cycle, and European Central Bank officials share similar concerns about inflation.

Investors React to Weak Global Growth Forecast and IMF Warning

Investors are currently analyzing the International Monetary Fund’s latest global growth report, released on Tuesday. It includes the weakest medium-term growth forecast in over 30 years. There are concerns about the impact that issues within the banking sector, particularly in the U.S. but possibly in other countries as well, could have on growth in 2023. Investors are processing the IMF’s warning of potential financial vulnerabilities that could lead to a new crisis and negatively impact global growth this year.

Renewed Volatility amidst Concerns over Global Growth and Inflation

Based on the current market trends and events, the short-term forecast suggests that the European stock markets may experience a volatile period. The initial boost in the markets after the lower-than-expected US inflation data may not sustain, as the Federal Reserve is still likely to proceed with a rate hike in May.

Furthermore, concerns about the banking sector’s impact on growth, along with the IMF’s warning about potential financial vulnerabilities, may cause investors to be cautious.

Real estate and healthcare utilities may perform well; tech and travel stocks may struggle. Monitor developments and adjust strategies due to ongoing uncertainties.

