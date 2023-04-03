DAX Price Forecast: Oil and Gas Sector Surges on OPEC+ Production Cut

Highlights
- Stoxx 600 down 0.1%, DAX falls 0.3%
- Oil and gas sector gains 4%, best performance in four months
- Man Group falls 5.5% due to stock downgrade
Overview
European stock markets closed mixed on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index ending the day down by 0.1%. The DAX index fell 0.3%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, driven by its energy-heavy focus.
Oil and Gas Sector Soars OPEC+ Announces Surprise Production Cut
The oil and gas sector surged by 4% after Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose over 5% due to the OPEC+ alliance’s announcement of a surprise production cut of around 1.16 million barrels per day.
This news made oil and gas shares the top gainers of the day, with the sub-index rising by 4%, its best daily performance in over four months.
As a result, oil and gas companies topped the DAX, with Harbour Energy and Portugal’s Galp Energia among the top performers, gaining 7.7% and 6.4%, respectively.
Other firms such as TotalEnergies, Shell, BP, and Siemens Energy also traded higher.
Man Group Shares Drop Following Downgrade
However, Man Group, an investment management firm, fell by 5.5% after BNP Paribas’ equity research firm Exane lowered the stock from “neutral” to “underperform.”
The financial services and mining sectors fell by 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. In contrast, banks saw gains of 0.6%, with all other sectors being in negative territory.
UBS fell by 2.2% due to reports stating the bank could cut jobs as part of its Credit Suisse takeover, and shares of Cineworld fell by 20% after the company declared that it would no longer be selling its US, UK, and Ireland-based businesses.
Short-Term Outlook
In summary, the surprise production cut by OPEC+ alliance caused a surge in oil and gas shares, leading to gains in the UK’s FTSE 100 index. However, the Stoxx 600 index ended the day down due to a fall in the financial services and mining sectors, as well as negative news about certain companies such as Man Group, UBS, and Cineworld.For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- ETH Network Updates Deliver a Bullish Outlook and a Look at $2,000
- Silver Maintains Strength as it Pushes Against a Resistance Zone
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: RBA in Focus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.