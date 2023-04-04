DAX Price Forecast: Gains Capped Amid Weaker US Economic Data and Inflation Concerns

Highlights

Energy stocks drop after US manufacturing data release

L’Oreal buys Aesop to bolster luxury offerings

Insurance and financial sectors rise while oil and gas stocks dip

Overview

FXEmpire.com -

European shares closed lower on Tuesday, with the STOXX 600 index falling by 0.1%. Heavyweight energy stocks were the biggest losers due to concerns about weak economic data in the U.S. that could impact the demand for oil. As a result, oil and gas stocks reversed early gains and weighed on the pan-European index.

Meanwhile, euro zone producer prices continued their decline for the fifth-consecutive month in February. Germany’s DAX closed higher at 15603.47, up 0.14%, while France’s CAC 40 index finished almost flat at 7344.96. The UK’s FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.50% at 7634.52.

Overall, the market sentiment was negative due to worries about the impact of the weak U.S. economic data on oil demand and the continued decline in euro zone producer prices.

Energy Stocks Drop as Crude Prices Lose Early Gains

Energy stocks such as Shell, BP, Tenaris, and TotalEnergies lost between 1.0% and 2.5% after crude prices gave up early gains following the release of weak U.S. manufacturing data.

The recent OPEC output cut also continues to stoke inflation concerns, with growing speculation that it was based on anticipated falling demand going forward, rather than purely a pricing play.

L’Oreal Buys Aesop, Credit Suisse Apologizes

L’Oreal’s shares rose 1.2% after the cosmetics group agreed to buy Aesop, its Australian luxury brand, at an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

The move towards a more luxury brand is seen as an effort to pad out the company’s offerings to help insulate it against a tough market.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse’s chairman apologized for taking the bank to the brink of bankruptcy, as he faced shareholder fury over the abrupt demise of a national icon. Shares of the Swiss bank rose 0.9%.

Insurance and Financial Sectors Rise, Oil and Gas Stocks Dip

The insurance and financial services sectors both finished 0.5% higher, while oil and gas stocks posted the steepest decline, shedding 0.1% after their 4% gain on Monday.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday due to concerns about demand trends and the impact of higher prices on the global economy.

Investors also monitored Credit Suisse’s final annual general meeting before the bank is taken over by UBS. It was the first time the lender faced shareholders, who were denied a vote on the $3.25 billion takeover, since the bank’s collapse.

Eurozone producer prices fall for fifth month

Eurozone producer prices fell for a fifth consecutive month in February, largely due to declining energy prices, signaling early inflationary trends.

However, Eurozone consumers had lower inflation expectations in February while taking a more optimistic view on growth and unemployment, according to an ECB survey.

