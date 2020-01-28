DAX Opens On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened higher on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session on growing concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

The benchmark DAX was up 27 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,231 after tumbling 2.7 percent the previous day.

SAP shares declined nearly 2 percent. The software company revised upwards its guidance for 2020 after reporting higher net profit and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sartorius shed 0.8 percent. The laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment provider reported that its fiscal 2019 net profit rose 19.2 percent to 209.3 million euros from 175.6 million euros a year ago.

Chemical group Wacker Chemie soared 5.4 percent despite the company reporting a net loss for the full year of 630 million euros, hit by an impairment charge of 760 million euros associated with its poly-silicon production facilities.

This compares to a net profit of 260 million euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.