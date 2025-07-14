Markets

DAX Notably Lower As Trade War Worries Mount

July 14, 2025 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are notably lower on Monday as trade war worries escalated after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend that he would impose a 30% tariff on EU imports from August 1.

According to media reports, the European Union has prepared a €21 billion ($24.52 billion) tariff package targeting American goods if trade talks between the two sides collapsed.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 23,986.40 earlier in the session, was down 178.43 points or 0.74% at 24,061.55 a few minutes ago.

Automobile stocks are among the prominent losers.

Zalando is down more than 4%. Brenntag is lower by about 2.1%, while Porsche, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, SAP and Infineon Technologies are down 1.4 to 1.7%.

Heidelberg Materials is declining 1.1%, while Porsche Automobil Holding, Siemens, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Boerse, Sartorius, Hannover Rueck and MTU Aero Engines are also notably lower.

E.ON and Commerzbank are gaining about 0.7%, while Bayer, Qiagen and Fresenius are up with modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.