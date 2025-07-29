DAX Up Nearly 1.5% On All-round Buying

(RTTNews) - German stocks are up sharply on Tuesday with investors shrugging off tariff concerns and focusing on earnings updates and awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday.

Mercedes-Benz, Siemens Healthineers, BASF and Adidas are scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday. BMW, Heidelberg Materials and Linde are slated to announce their earnings later in the week.

The benchmark DAX was up 351.23 points or 1.47% at 24,295.74 a little while ago.

MTU Aero Engines is gaining more than 3%. Rheinmetall is up nearly 3%, while Siemens Energy is rising 2.5%.

Deutsche Bank, Siemens Healthineers, SAP, Fresenius Medical Care, Allianz, Siemens, Merck, RWE, Deutsche Boerse, BMW and Hannover Rueck are up 1 to 2%.

Shares of remote access software solutions provider TeamViewer SE are up more than 5% after the company confirmed its annual revenue outlook after reporting a rise in earnings for the first half.

Porsche, Symrise, BASF, Volkswagen and Vonovia are down 0.3 to 0.7%. Bayer and Porsche Automobil Holding are down marginally.

