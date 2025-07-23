Markets

DAX Up Nearly 1% On Trade Deal Hopes; Auto Stocks Rally

July 23, 2025 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are up on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses, as prospects of a trade agreement between the U.S. and EU increased after U.S. President Donald Trump announced trade deals with Japan and Philippines.

"We have Europe coming in tomorrow, and the next day, we have some other ones coming in," Trump said late on Tuesday, without specifying details.

The benchmark DAX was up 234.79 points or 0.97% at 24,261.96 a little while ago.

Auto stocks are leading the charge up north. Porsche is gaining about 7.5%. Volkswagen is up 6.5%, Mercedes-Benz is climbing up 6%, Daimler Truck Holding is advancing 5.8%, Porsche Automobil Holding is rising 5.3% and BMW is rallying 5.2%.

Deutsche Post is gaining 3.75%. Brenntag, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Continental, BASF, Beiersdorf, Qiagen, Henkel, Allianz, Hannover Rueck, Siemens Healthineers, Bayer, Munich RE and Heidelberg Materials are up 1.5 to 3%.

SAP is down more than 3%. The company maintained its full-year targets despite reporting higher quarterly sales and earnings.

E.ON is down nearly 2%, Infineon Technologies is down 1.7% and Adidas is lower by about 1%. RWE and Vonovia are also down in negative territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.