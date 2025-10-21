Markets

DAX Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade; Siemens Energy, BASF Drift Lower

October 21, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are somewhat subdued on Tuesday with investors looking for directional clues. With earnings updates set to pour in from this week, investors are currently following the developments on the trade front and tracking geopolitical news as well.

SAP is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Beiersdorf, MTU Aero Engines and Porsche are slated to report their earnings later in the week.

The benchmark DAX was down 74.05 points or 0.31% at 24,217.14.13 a little while ago.

Infineon Technologies is gaining 1.7%. Rheinmetall is up nearly 1%, while Munich RE, Merck, Hannover Rueck, Scout24, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Telekom are up 0.3 to 0.7%.

Meanwhile, Siemens Energy, BASF and Zalando are down 1.6%, 1.25% and 1.1%, respectively.

Siemens, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Bank, RWE, Continental, Volkswagen and Beiersdorf are down 0.6 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.