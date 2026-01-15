Markets

DAX Modestly Lower; Auto Stocks Among Notable Losers

January 15, 2026 — 05:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks are showing weakness Thursday morning with investors making cautious moves, digesting corporate news and the latest economic data from the region, in addition to following the geopolitical developments.

The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 25,235.00 from an early high of 25,337.02, was down 55.81 points or 0.22% at 25,259.02 a little while ago.

Fresenius is down 2.7% and Mercedes-Benz is declining by 2.1%. BMW, Deutsche Telekom and Henkel are down 1.4 to 1.6%.

Porsche Automobil Holding, Volkswagen, Continental, SAP and Bayer are lower by 0.7 to 1.1%.

Siemens Energy is rising 2.7%. RWE is up 1.7%, gaining for a second straight session. Vonovia is up nearly 1.5%, while E.ON and Adidas are up 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Merck, Siemens, Zalando, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and GEA Group are up with modest gains.

Data from the federal Statistical office Destatis said Germany's GDP expanded by 0.2% in 2025, rebounding from a 0.5% contraction in 2024, according to preliminary estimates. Manufacturing output fell for the third consecutive year, and construction also faced another difficult year, while the services sector showed a mixed picture.

A separate date from Destatis showed Germany's wholesale prices rose 1.2% yoy in December 2025, easing from a 1.5% growth in the previous month, which had marked the fastest rate since February. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices fell 0.2%, reversing gains of 0.3% in each of the prior two months.

