Markets

DAX Modestly Higher As Trade Tensions Ease After U.S. Court Ruling

May 29, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are up in positive territory on Thursday amid easing trade tensions following a U.S. Federal Court ruling that President Donald Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from U.S. trade partners.

U.S. chip maker Nvidia's upbeat earnings and guidance contribute as well to the positive sentiment in the market.

The court also quashed duties imposed by Trump on Canada, Mexico and China under an emergency-powers law.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the ruling. Meanwhile, China has urged U.S. to "fully cancel the wrongful unilateral tariff measures."

The benchmark DAX, which spurted to 24,300.00 in early trades, gave up a substantial portion of gains subsequently and was up 47.05 points or 0.2% at 24,114.11 a little while ago.

Infineon Technologies is up nearly 3%. Adidas is rising 2.75%. Daimler Truck Holding, Qiagen, Porsche, Sartorius, Continental and Commerzbank are up 1.5 to 2%.

Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post, Henkel, Porsche Automobil, Bayer, Merck, BASF and Mercedes-Benz are also up with notable gains. Co Vonovia is down by about 4.3%. Zalando and Fresenius Medical Care are down 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively. Heidelberg Materials, E.ON, Deutsche Boerse and Symrise are down 0.6 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.