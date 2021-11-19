DAX Modestly Higher On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Friday as strong earnings and broader optimism about economic recovery helped investors look past a surge in new coronavirus infections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday announced limits on public life for the unvaccinated, saying the move is necessary to tackle a "very worrying" fourth wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Germany's producer prices rose at the fastest pace since 1951, data released by Destatis showed.

Producer prices increased 18.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 14.2 percent rise in September. Prices were expected to gain 16.2 percent.

This was the highest growth since November 1951, when prices surged 20.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 3.8 percent, following a 2.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.9 percent.

The benchmark DAX rose 45 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,267 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.

