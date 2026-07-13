Markets

DAX Modestly Higher At Noon

July 13, 2026 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance Monday morning with investors continuing to follow geopolitical developments and looking ahead to quarterly earnings announcements, including updates from major U.S. banks this week.

The benchmark DAX was up 45.08 points or 0.18% at 25,130.50 at noon.

Deutsche Telekom moved up 2.7%. Siemens Healthineers, Zalando, BASF, Rheinmetall, Beiersdorf, Brenntag, Deutsche Boerse, Fresenius Medical Care and Adidas gained 1%-1.7%.

Munich RE and Hannover RE gained nearly 1%. Scout24, Daimler Truck Holding, Deutsche Post and E.On moved modestly higher.

Fresenius shed about 1.4%. Infineon Technologies drifted down 1.25%, while MTU Aero Engines, Heidelberg Materials, Merck and Gea Group lost 0.5%-0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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