DAX Modestly Higher As Investors React To Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors digesting a slew of corporate earnings announcements, and regional economic data, while continuing to assess the developments on the trade front.

Investors are also awaiting the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 71.33 points or 0.3% at 24,270.61 a few minutes ago.

Mercedes-Benz is down 1.4% after reporting lower earnings. The luxury vehicle major reported a net profit of 915 million euros, or 0.95 euros per share, for the second quarter of 2025, down from 3.016 billion euros, or 2.95 euros per share, in the year-ago quarter. Second-quarter revenue was 33.153 billion euros, down from 36.743 billion euros (adjusted) in the same period last year.

The group has adjusted forecasts for 2025 due to the challenging market environment and additional tariffs. The company now expects a significant decrease in revenue. Mercedes-Benz Cars expects unit sales for the full year to be significantly below the previous year's level.

Siemens Healthineers is up nearly 2.5%. The company reported an 18% jump in net income to 556 million euros in the third-quarter, from last year's 472 million euros. Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.30 euros and 2.45 euros, compared to previously expected 2.20 euros and 2.50 euros.

Porsche is gaining about 3.5%. Commerzbank is up 2.1%, while Siemens, Heidelberg Materials, E.ON, Deutsche Bank and SAP are up 0.7 to 1%.

BASF is advancing 1.5%. The company reported second quarter net income of 79 million euros, down 81.6% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.09 euros compared to 0.48 euros.

Adidas is down more than 7% after warning that it could take a double-digit million euro hit from U.S. tariffs in the second quarter. The company reported a 77% jump (year-over-year) in net income from continuing operations in its second quarter at 375 million euros. EPS from continuing operations was 2.03 euros compared to 1.09 euros. Operating profit was up 58% to 546 million euros.

Despite reporting higher earnings in the first-half, Symrise is down more than 5% after the company lowered its guidance for the full-year. Symrise now anticipates organic growth of 3% to 5% in 2025 against the prior expectation of 5% to 7%.

On the economic front, the German economy shrank slightly as expected in the second quarter, preliminary figures from Destatis revealed. Gross domestic product fell 0.1% sequentially, in line with forecast, and reversed the downwardly revised 0.3% growth in the first quarter.

On a yearly basis, the economy logged a calendar-adjusted growth of 0.4% after rising 0.3% in the first quarter. At the same time, price-adjusted GDP remained flat in the second quarter.

Retail sales posted a stronger-than-expected monthly growth of 1%, in contrast to the revised 0.6% drop in May, a separate data from Destatis showed. Sales were expected to rise 0.5% in June.

On a yearly basis, retail sales increased 4.9% in June after rising 2.6% in the previous month.

