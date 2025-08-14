DAX Modestly Higher As Investors Focus On Earnings

(RTTNews) - The German market is up in positive territory on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, with investors continuing to focus on earnings and economic data, and hoping for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. Focus is also on the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The benchmark DAX was up 95.76 points or 0.4% at 24,285.67 a few minutes ago.

Vonovia is gaining 2.7%. Rheinmetall is up 2%, while MTU Aero Engines and Commerzbank are climbing up 1.75% and 1.65%, respectively.

Allianz, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Fresenius, Continental, Porsche Automobil Holding and Infineon Technologies are gaining 0.4 to 1%.

RWE is down 3.7% after reporting a sharp drop in earnings. RWE reported net income of 1.45 billion euros in the first half, compared to year's 4.11 billion euros. Earnings per share were 1.98 euros, down from 5.52 euros a year ago.

Zalando is down 1.9%, Brenntag is lower by 1.3%, Deutsche Post and E.ON are down by 1.1% and 1.05%, respectively, while Adidas, Munich Re, Siemens Energy and Hannover Rueck are down 0.5 to 1%.

Thyssenkrupp AG are down more than 7%. The company reported net loss of 278 million euros in the third quarte of its current financial year, compared to a loss of 54 million euros in the prior year.

HelloFresh is plunging nearly 16% after reporting revenues of 1.7 billion euros in the second quarter of 2025, down 9.5% compared to the corresponding period last year. HelloFresh said it will increase this share buy-back program from 75 million euros by up to 100 million euros to a total of up to 175 million euros and will extend its duration until no later than 31 December 2026.

