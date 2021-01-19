DAX Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday, with optimism about China's economy and hopes for further global stimulus helping underpin investor sentiment.

Data released on Monday showed that China's economy gathered momentum towards the end of 2020.

Janet Yellen will appear before the Senate Finance Committee for her confirmation hearing as U.S. Treasury Secretary and she is likely to urge lawmakers to "act big" to ramp up the recovery.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is due on Wednesday. Biden has set an ambitious goal of 100 million Covid vaccinations and mandating everyone to wear a mask to address the pandemic in his first 100 days in office.

The benchmark DAX rose 41 points, or 0.3 percent, to 13,889 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

TeamViewer gained 0.8 percent. The software company announced its acquisition of Xaleon, an Austrian startup and a provider of customer engagement software.

Automakers were moving lower, with Daimler falling as much as 1.6 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations continued to fall in December.

Car registrations were down 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, but slower than the 12 percent fall logged in November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.