DAX Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as investors held out hopes for a partial deal on U.S. coronavirus stimulus.

The upside, however, remained limited after official data showed new cases of coronavirus infections in Germany have soared past 4,000.

Meanwhile, German exports growth slowed in August, while growth in imports gained momentum, data from Destatis revealed.

Exports were up 2.4 percent in August from July. Economists had forecast growth to slow to 1.4 percent from 4.7 percent in July.

Meanwhile, the month-on-month increase in imports accelerated to 5.8 percent from 1.1 percent. Imports were also forecast to climb 1.4 percent.

The benchmark DAX rose 45 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,974 after edging up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Sugar producer Suedzucker slumped 8.5 percent. A disappointing sugar beet crop expected in Europe this year, weaker trend in world sugar prices and the economic uncertainty from Covid-19 are still creating uncertainty for the sugar sector, the company said.

Evotec advanced 1.2 percent after it received a $6 million payment from Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) following the decision to expand the portfolio by another drug discovery project.

Mass media company Prosiebensat 1 Media SE surged almost 5 percent after an upgrade by Goldman Sachs to "buy".

