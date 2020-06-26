DAX Modestly Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened higher on Friday, even as the upside remained capped amid renewed concerns about a resurgence in U.S. Covid-19 cases.

The benchmark DAX was up 33 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,211 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Wirecard AG shares extended losses to plunge another 42 percent after the payments company filed for insolvency.

RIB Software SE shed 0.8 percent. The company said that it has signed a major iTWO 4.0 Phase III contract with the German Highway Authority "Die Autobahn GmbH des Bundes" with a volume of approximately 15 million euros over the next 4 years. O

Vonovia SE, a residential property company, rallied 1.1 percent. The company is entering Dutch Residential Market with the acquisition of a 2.6 percent stake in Vesteda Residential Fund.

In economic releases, German import prices decreased 7 percent on a yearly basis in May, slower than the 7.4 percent drop seen in April, data published by Destatis revealed.

At the same time, export prices declined 1.2 percent from last year after easing 1.1 percent in April. This was the biggest fall since July 2016, when prices were down 1.5 percent.

