News & Insights

Markets

DAX Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

February 12, 2024 — 03:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday ahead of a busy week packed with earnings, economic data releases and speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

Amid waning optimism over early Fed rate cuts, investors will scrutinize the January U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday for more clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark DAX was up 69 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,995 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Nordex SE shares jumped 6.3 percent.

The wind turbine manufacturer reported that its preliminary consolidated sales for fiscal year 2023 was 6.5 billion euros and exceeded the upper end of the forecast range of 5.6 billion euro to 6.1 billion euro.

The company reported 5.7 billion euros in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.