DAX Marginally Lower; Lagarde Speech Eyed

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited comments from European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde on monetary policy before a committee of European Parliament.

She is expected to give an assessment on the region's monetary policy ahead of Euro zone's flash inflation estimates and manufacturing data for November due later in the week.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 16,028 after falling around 0.2 percent on Friday.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were flat to slightly higher while automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were seeing modest losses.

Asian markets ended broadly lower earlier today following disappointing industrial profits data from China.

U.S. stock futures traded lower ahead of a busy week of economic data releases and speeches from Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.