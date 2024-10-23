News & Insights

DAX Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

October 23, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday due to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential elections and the war in the Middle East.

The benchmark DAX was down 17 points at 19,405 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Deutsche Bank fell 2.4 percent after the lender returned to profit in the third quarter but flagged credit risks.

Atoss Software dropped about 1 percent despite reporting higher Q3 profit and lifting its FY24 margin view.

Mutares was down 0.6 percent after the private equity investor agreed to sell Serbian public transport company MobiLitas to local IT firm Saniva for a price in "the single-digit million range."

