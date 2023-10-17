News & Insights

Markets

DAX Marginally Lower In Lackluster Trade

October 17, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spill beyond the Israel-Palestine region.

Heavy shelling was reported near civilian shelters in Gaza despite international messages of caution.

Rising bond yields also weighed on sentiment, with Germany's 10-year bond yield last trading up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.803 percent, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark DAX was down 9 points at 1,228 after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

In corporate news, Deutsche Post shares fell 1.3 percent.

DHL Supply Chain, a logistic firm and a division of Deutsche Post announced today that it is planning to invest 350 million euros in Southeast Asia over the next five years to expand its warehousing capacity, workforce, and sustainability initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.