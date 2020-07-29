DAX Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in directionless trade on Wednesday, with a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and caution ahead of the Fed meeting outcome keeping investors nervous.

A half-dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported their biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths Tuesday, fueling a bitter debate over the reopening of schools in the coming weeks.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned that the city was on the brink of a large-scale outbreak and tightened lockdown measures.

The benchmark DAX was down 11 points at 12,824 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Chemicals giant BASF edged down slightly. The company confirmed preliminary second-quarter results and said it still can't provide guidance for full-year sales and earnings.

Lender Deutsche Bank AG shed 0.8 percent after posting a loss in the second quarter. Puma rallied 3.3 percent. The sportswear brand said there was a relative improvement in sales by the end of June and that the industry is benefiting from more people having taken up exercising.

Lighting manufacturer Osram Licht surged 4 percent. The company said it is on track for achieving its current forecast for the full year despite all adversities.

In economic releases, Germany's import prices declined at the slowest pace in four months in June, data from Destatis revealed.

Import prices declined 5.1 percent year-on-year in June, as expected, following May's 7 percent decrease. This was the slowest fall since February, when prices were down 2 percent. The annual fall was largely driven by a 37.2 percent decline in energy prices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.